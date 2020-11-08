UIC receives nearly grant to study support for rape victims

CHICAGO (AP) — The University of Illinois Chicago has received a nearly $900,000 federal grant to help study the support rape victims receive and the outcomes of their recovery. The money for the three-year grand comes from the National Institutes of Health. UIC social psychologist Sarah Ullman will lead the study. Researches will collect survey and interview data from Chicago-area women in hopes of developing social support interventions that better help victims and their friends and families.