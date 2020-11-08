Trump faces calls to work with Biden team on transition

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The team helping Joe Biden prepare for the White House and a nonpartisan institution are asking President Donald Trump to cooperate with an orderly transition of power, despite his claims that the election was stolen. Those requests have thrust into the spotlight a little-known agency called the General Services Administration, which is tasked with formally beginning the transition from one administration to another based on all available facts. Biden adviser Jen Psaki pressed for the Trump-appointed head of the GSA to quickly recognize Biden as president-elect. A GSA official said that step had not yet been taken.