Thai police use water cannons on pro-democracy protesters

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai pro-democracy protester have been confronted by riot police and sprayed by water cannons as they tried to approach Bangkok’s Grand Palace to deliver letters about their political grievances addressed to the country’s king. The protesters had pushed aside a bus that was serving as a barrier to try to approach the palace, which houses the royal offices. The protesters had marched as darkness fell Sunday evening, pushing past an initial thin line of police. The water cannons were employed for just a short time, and it was not clear if anyone was hurt in the chaos. Thailand’s pro-democracy movement has been pushing a bold challenge to reform the monarchy with almost daily demonstrations.