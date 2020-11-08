Lee County Health Department announces new COVID-19 cases; some from the correctional center

LEE COUNTY (WREX) — The Lee County Health Department is announcing new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including some cases at the correctional center.

On Saturday, the county announced 38 new cases of the virus.

Officials say nine of those cases are from the correctional center.

According to the health department, seven residents were released from isolation, while 12 people are currently hospitalized.

The health department went on to warn residents of the severity of the virus, saying "this is not a joke friends. Please do your part".

This comes as state health officials announced over 10,000 cases of COVID-19 in Illinois.