James Robinson scores, makes history on Sunday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford native and Lutheran alum James Robinson scored another touchdown on Sunday, while rushing for 99 yards, just missing the century mark.

Robinson now holds the record for most yards from scrimmage by an undrafted rookie, breaking Denver RB Phillip Lindsay's record from 2018. That's now seven total touchdowns on the year for Robinson, and five of those TDs are rushing.

On the 2020 season, Robinson has 580 rushing yards, and 225 receiving yards, totaling 805 yards from scrimmage.