Guard who failed fitness test sues Cook County sheriff

CHICAGO (AP) — A former jail guard has filed a federal lawsuit against the Cook County sheriff for allegedly dismissing her bid to become a courthouse deputy because she failed a fitness test. Fifty-nine-year-old Denise Hobbs claims the test is discriminatory based on age, sex and race. The Chicago Sun-Times reports Hobbs seeks unspecified damages and an order blocking the sheriff from using the test. County sheriff spokesman Matthew Walberg says the test was eliminated in 2019 “for reasons unrelated to the merits of the test.” He says guards who failed threatened a lawsuit and were offered courthouse jobs and Hobbs declined.