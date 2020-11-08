Former WH officials urge cooperative transition

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A bipartisan group from the last three White Houses is urging the Trump administration to move forward "to immediately begin the post-election transition process."

The call from the Center for Presidential Transition advisory board comes as the General Services Administration has yet to formally recognize Democrat Joe Biden as the president-elect.

That's a necessary move to free up money for the transition and clear the way for Biden's team to begin putting in place the transition process at agencies.

"This was a hard-fought campaign, but history is replete with examples of presidents who emerged from such campaigns to graciously assist their successors," members of the advisory board said in a statement.

The statement was signed by Bush White House chief of staff Josh Bolten and Health and Human Services secretary Michael Leavitt as well as Bill Clinton-era chief of staff Thomas "Mack" McLarty and Obama Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker.