East Football Team helps serve families at community food drive

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Saturday, hundreds cars crowded the old Circuit City parking lot for the 11th community food drive.

The Salvation Army and Rockford Area Food Bank need hundreds of people to fill those cars with boxes of food.

That's where the Rockford East football team comes in. November 7 marked the second time the E-Rabs took their skills from the gridiron and put them towards helping the community.

Coach Gary Griffin says seeing his athletes serve the community they call home means more to him than any result on a scoreboard.

"Just the idea that they'll get up at seven in the morning and meet me at school, then come work here all afternoon, it attests to the quality and the character of these kids," Griffin said.

One of those athletes, junior Shamar Holt, says enjoys trying to be a bright spot during a season where there aren't a ton to be found.

"It feels good to give back to your community," Holt said "Especially when see a lot of negative going on, it always feels good to just put something good out there."

If you want to volunteer at the next food drive, contact the Salvation Army of Winnebago County. The next food drive takes place in November 21.