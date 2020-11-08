 Skip to Content

Discovery Center helps families get rid of their jack-o-lanterns in a fun way

New
5:56 pm Positive Local News
SMASH PUMPKINS

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A week after Halloween brings a sad reality, it's time to get rid of the now rotten pumpkins the decorated doorsteps across the midwest.

However, instead of just throwing those pumpkins in the trash, the Discovery Center offered families a different solution.

On Sunday, families had three options to dispose of their old pumpkins: have it smashed by a sledgehammer, flattened by a weighted crusher or flung into the heavens by a catapult.

The Discovery Center hosted three separate groups to make sure people could social distance. For the end of each session, the museum launched a pumpkin into the sky using liquid nitrogen.

William Ingalls

William Ingalls is a photographer at WREX. He joined the team in 2019 after graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and English from Augustana College. William was born and raised in Rockford and went to high school at Christian Life.

Related Articles

Skip to content