Cooler highs and rainfall are coming during the work week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The stretch of record-breaking temperatures lives on in the Stateline as we head into the new work week. This will come to an end as a cold front pushes in on Tuesday. This will bring our temperatures back closer to reality.

WARM DAYS:

Hooray! We broke the record for the longest stretch of 70's in November. The previous record was 4, but we have now surpassed it by two days. This has also meant that temperatures have been rather pleasant. Highs in the 70's and lows overnight have only gotten as low as the 40's. Will this warm trend continue into tonight and tomorrow? Yes! Lows overnight will only get as low as the upper 50's and lower 60's. This is due to some cloud cover that will remain in the area throughout the night. We will hold on to a few of those clouds for Monday, but the overall picture mainly shows sunshine. Highs that will climb well into the 70's once again. That will be our 7th day of 70's this month. However, things may change starting Tuesday.

RAIN RETURNS W/ COOLER HIGHS:

Apart of the reason that we have seen these warm temperatures lie to our west. A low-pressure system is slowly making its way across the central U.S. and will bring in long-overdue rainfall and temperatures that are on par with the season. Highs by Tuesday will remain in the 60's and 70's, but Wednesday (Veteran's Day) will be much cooler. Highs will only climb into the 40's. However, let's talk about that rain. Showers on Tuesday along our cold front will mainly be rainfall as for now, but a few thunderstorms may creep in. Severe weather is not likely for now, but we will keep you updated.

Unfortunately, temperatures will be remaining closer to average or below it for the remainder of the work week.