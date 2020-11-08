A Belvidere man is dead after being invovled in a motorcycle crash in Marengo Township

MCHENRY COUNTY (WREX) — A 29-year-old Belivdere man is dead after being invovled in a motorcycle accident in Marengo Township.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office says officials from its office, the Marengo Police Department, and the McHenry County Conservation District Police responded to an accident in the 25000 block of River Road in unincorporated Marengo Township on Sunday just before noon.

Officials say a preliminary investigation found the man was traveling on a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle on River Road when it failed to curve with the road.

Because of this, the motorcycle left the road, struck a fence and overturned.

The driver was ejected from the motorcycle and was found without a helmet on.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the crash is suspected to have happened overnight from Saturday to Sunday.

The man has not been identified and the investigation into the crash is ongoing.