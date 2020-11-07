Women in Rockford say Harris becoming first female VP opens doors to everyone

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The City of Rockford boats a long history of women who broke barriers. That's why when you ask women in the area like Mary Watson what they think about Kamala Harris becoming the first female Vice President, they have a lot to say.

"I think it's a change for the positive in America," Watson said. "I think it's been a long time coming. It's time."

While seeing the first woman take the second most powerful office from the nation is groundbreaking on its own, women like Valerie Olafson say Harris' accomplishment breaks down barriers for more than just women.

"This is one of the most spectacular things ever," Olafson said. "Not only is she a woman, but she's a first generation immigrant, also a mixed race woman. It's unbelievable."

For Danielle Martinez, Harris' victory displays the opportunity this country gives people.

"You know she's a woman of color, she's an immigrant, her mother is an immigrant to this country," Martinez said. "That's a testimony. That's what it means to be an American."

Others also said they hope Harris runs for President herself sometime in the future.