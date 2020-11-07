Ramsey throws 2 TDs, Northwestern hangs on to beat Nebraska

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) --

Peyton Ramsey shook off two interceptions to throw for two touchdowns in the second half, and Northwestern hung on to beat Nebraska 21-13 after Luke McCaffrey's last-second pass to Wan'Dale Robinson in the end zone fell incomplete. Seven of the previous nine meetings since Nebraska joined the Big Ten in 2011 were decided by seven points or fewer. Six were within a field goal. This was the fourth in a row to come down to the final play of regulation or go to overtime. Nebraska took over at its 8 with 2:14 remaining after Northwestern punted and had a fourth down at the 14 when McCaffrey was unable to connect with Robinson. The Wildcats got the ball back with a second left and took a knee to cap yet another tight game with the Cornhuskers.