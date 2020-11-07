Non-profits prepare for holiday season of increased need

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Charities like the Salvation Army report a 500% rise in need this year during the COVID. Major Mark Martsolf with the Salvation Army says they've served 22,000 households this year compared to 4,200 at this point in 2019.

The issue is COVID doesn't only increase the need, it hinders charities like the Salvation Army to host fundraisers and give donations to the people they serve.

"Even though we can't have the face to face a lot of times, sometimes it's just through a door, or we load food into a car, but we're trying to keep some semblance of human contact to say we're here, we care," Maj. Martsolf said.

Coats for Hope out of Byron Illinois also expects an increased need this year. The charity collects coats and raises funds for domestic violence survivors. Founder Victoria Kuzlik says COVID-19 limited how many shelters the charity could work with this year.

"We are only working with four shelters this year," Kuzlik said. "Two in Illinois and two in southern Wisconsin. We've just had to figure out how we're going to make that work this year."

Whether it's donating coats into a donation box, or putting money in a red kettle, charities will count on the community to meet the need now more than ever.

If you want to get involved with either of these charities, you can click here for the Salvation Army and here for Coats for Hope.