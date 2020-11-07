Keeping it warm through the end of the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Our warm, early-autumn stretch of temperatures will continue in the Stateline. However, the shift may not last into the next work week. Rain and cooler highs are not too far behind for the Rockford Region next week.

SAME PATTERN CONTINUES:

The record high temperature for Nov. 8th was 75°F.

If you are enjoying the warmer temperatures, then you are in luck. Highs across the Stateline will continue to be in the 70's for a couple of days. The only hindrance in this trend will be the chance for a few clouds to mix into the Stateline. We will see the first round of cloud cover Sunday morning. These clouds will ride in on our very strong southerly winds pulling in moisture to build in these clouds. Thankfully, we will see the cloud cover slowly erode into the afternoon on Sunday leading to partly cloudy into the evening. Highs will make it into the lower 70's for Sunday. Lows will only drop into the upper 50's and low 60's across the area overnight Sunday. This is important to note because average daily highs are only near 52°F for Rockford for November 8th.



Rockford broke a 4-Day record for 70's in November as of Saturday, November 7th, 2020.

With our average high in mind, temperatures like this usually try to break records. Sadly, it looks like temperatures will struggle to even reach record highs, so the chance does not look great to break records. However, what will break is the 4-day record of the '70s that was set in the Stateline. Saturday already shattered that record and now, we are well underway to hold the longest record so far. Temperatures for Monday and Tuesday will stay near or in the 70's as well. However, Tuesday ends that streak thanks to a cold front.

COLDER HIGHS/RAIN RETURNS

A chance for storms will appear along our cold front on Tuesday.

Temperatures by Wednesday will be 20-30 degrees below Sunday's high temperatures. Closer to the average in the '50s. This will all occur after a cold front pushes through bringing us back into reality for the rest of the week. In addition, this will bring in the chance for showers, storms, and strong winds in the Stateline. Showers and thunderstorm chances begin lining up by Monday night. In addition, we will have the chance for wind gusts as high as 55 MPH so far.