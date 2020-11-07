Asia Today: Australia’s Victoria has no cases for 8th day

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Australian state of Victoria has had its eighth day in a row of no new virus cases or deaths, ahead of another move back to normal living including no limits on travel outside of Melbourne and the resumption of flights to New Zealand. Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews is expected to announce another relaxation of rules on Sunday, including the removal of Melbourne’s so-called “ring of steel.” No longer confined within a 15-mile radius, the city’s residents will be allowed to travel throughout the state. Travel freedom is expected to expand again when the border with New South Wales state reopens to Victorians on Nov. 23. Victoria’s latest outbreak, which left 18,000 infected and 800 dead, was traced to staff at two quarantine hotels.