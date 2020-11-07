 Skip to Content

Ample hunting opportunities prompt safety-tip reminders

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is offering safety tips for hunting as sportsmen and -women head for the field this fall and winter. Illinois provides ample opportunity for hunters in the coming months, with seasons for fall and winter waterfowl, upland game, fur-bearer, and deer, both firearm and archery. Half of all hunting incidents IDNR investigated last year involved elevated tree stands. The agency also offers firearm safety tips. 

