U.S. sanctions Hezbollah-allied Lebanese Christian leader

BEIRUT (AP) — The U.S. Treasury says it has imposed sanctions on Lebanon’s former foreign minister and a leading Christian political ally of the militant Hezbollah group. Lawmaker Gebran Bassil leads the biggest bloc in parliament and is a son-in-law of President Michel Aoun. The sanctions are part of the Trump administration’s maximum pressure campaign against Iran and its allies in the region. The United States has been sanctioning Hezbollah officials for years, and recently began targeting politicians close to the group. Immediately after, Bassil tweeted that the sanctions did not frighten him.