Snomarket returns to the Norwegian as it reinvents its business model

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Norwegian reopened its doors, but it might look a little different than you remember.

The Snomarket returned on Friday as the restaurant reinvented it business model. Without it, it said it wouldn't be able to stay open after the COVID-19 pandemic ends.

"It was us hoping that we can meet the community's expectations in a completely new way," Josh Johnson, the Norwegian's bar manager, said. "I think we've done it and I really hope people love what we've done because we've put in a lot of hard work and love."

The Snomarket runs Thursday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. until the Norwegian can reopen as a restaurant.