Rockford Police investigate shooting near the intersection of Auburn Street and Cumberland Street

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Rockford Police say one person has life-threatening injuries after a shooting near the intersection of Auburn Street and Cumberland Street.

Police tweeted around 8:45 Friday night asking people to avoid the area.

Details are limited at this time, but officers tell 13 WREX a person was shot and has life threatening injuries.

Auburn Street is currently closed in both directions between Douglas and Oxford.

This is a developing story.