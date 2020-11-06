Rockford Police investigate shooting near the intersection of Auburn Street and Cumberland Street

Rockford Police investigate shooting near the intersection of Auburn Street and Cumberland StreetUpdated
ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Rockford Police say one person has life-threatening injuries after a shooting near the intersection of Auburn Street and Cumberland Street.
Police tweeted around 8:45 Friday night asking people to avoid the area.
Details are limited at this time, but officers tell 13 WREX a person was shot and has life threatening injuries.
Auburn Street is currently closed in both directions between Douglas and Oxford.
This is a developing story.