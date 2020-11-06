Rockford man pleads not guilty to murder, domestic violence charges

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford man accused of murdering a woman, who was reported missing then later found dead, pleaded not guilty to multiple charges.

Joseph Peppers pleaded not guilty to first degree murder, aggravated domestic battery, and concealment of a homicidal death in the death of Rachel Dishman.

Dishman, 43, was reported missing on Oct. 25, 2020. Her body was found two days later, and a the Winnebago County Coroner's Office determined she died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Peppers was later identified as a suspect, and charged with first degree murder, aggravated domestic battery, and concealment of a homicidal death.

He's in custody at the Winnebago County Jail.