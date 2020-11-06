 Skip to Content

Rockford hostage suspect appears in court Friday

New
6:22 pm Crime
Nicholas August

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Nicholas August, the man accused in a hostage situation appears in a Winnebago County court Friday.

August is charged in the Jan. 3 hostage situation at Heritage Credit Union on Mulford Road in Rockford. He is accused of sexually assaulting a woman during the stand-off.

On Friday, August requested all future court dates be in person for "medical reasons." Though, public court records didn't specify the medical reasons.

A judge will decide whether to approve that motion on Nov. 20.

Breane Lyga

Breane Lyga is the content manager at 13 WREX. She joined the team in 2015 as the 5, 6 and 10PM news producer after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. She was 13 WREX’s assignment editor from 2017 to 2018.

