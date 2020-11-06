Rockford hostage suspect appears in court Friday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Nicholas August, the man accused in a hostage situation appears in a Winnebago County court Friday.

August is charged in the Jan. 3 hostage situation at Heritage Credit Union on Mulford Road in Rockford. He is accused of sexually assaulting a woman during the stand-off.

On Friday, August requested all future court dates be in person for "medical reasons." Though, public court records didn't specify the medical reasons.

A judge will decide whether to approve that motion on Nov. 20.