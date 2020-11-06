Restaurants/bars, schools top Illinois’ COVID-19 potential exposure location list

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois has released additional information regarding COVID-19.



The state released the information during a press briefing by Governor JB Pritzker and top health officials.



Part of the information clarifies the difference between an outbreak of COVID-19 and exposure to COVID-19.



For outbreaks, the state says it's a location where five or more cases are epidemiologically linked to a specific setting during a 14-day period. For exposure, the state says a location where someone who tested positive went in the time before they were symptomatic or tested positive.



The state also released a list of places where people were potentially exposed to the virus. Here's a look at what places people reported potentially being exposed to the virus from the past 30 days, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health:

Bars/Restaurants School Workplace Hospital/clinic Business/retail Office Setting Private home Household Grocery store

3,877 people reported restaurants or bars as potential exposure locations to COVID-19 in the past 30 days, according to IDPH. Schools have been reported as potential exposure location for 3,795 people in that same time frame, according to IDPH.

The school data is broken down by individual schools, counties and three age groups: 5-11 years, 12-17 years, and 18-22 years. State-level data is not all inclusive as it is limited to outbreaks reported by local health departments and exposure data collected through contact tracing.



Individual schools and local health departments remain the most accurate and immediate source of data, which will then get reported by local health departments to IDPH. School districts are required to notify guardians of potential exposure to COVID-19.

IDPH says 478 of 5,478 schools in the state have potential exposures, meaning these locations are where COVID-19 transmission may have occurred, but they're not necessarily outbreak locations.



10 of the state's 5,478 schools have an outbreak of COVID-19, according to IDPH, including one in Ogle County. IDPH says Mary Morgan Elementary School is the school with an outbreak as they currently have 5-10 cases of the virus, mainly among staff. IDPH did not say whether or not any students have tested positive for the virus.

While bars/restaurants and schools are on top of the state's list for potential exposure, they're at the bottom of the list for outbreak locations:

Factory Community Event Church College Corrections Group Home Public School Workplace Bar Restaurant

You can look at the data released by the state below. Click here if you're trying to view the data on the 13 WREX app.