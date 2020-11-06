Remembering Jaimie Cox 3 years after death

ROCKFORD (WREX) — November 5, 2017.



The day Jaimie Cox lost his life.



The fallen Rockford Police officer was killed in the line of duty three years ago.



He died from injuries sustained when a vehicle he was pulling over drove away, dragging Cox with it.



Cox served with Rockford Police for a year after a stint with IDNR's Division of Law Enforcement.



He is a veteran of the Illinois National Guard.



Since his death, Cox's family and friends have started the Jaimie Cox Foundation, which gives back to the community in honor of his life.



