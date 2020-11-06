Record-breaking stretch of 70s likely as sunshine rolls into the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — What month is it? If you've been forced to double-check the calendar after this stretch of warmth, you're not alone. The weekend shows no sign of ending the warmer-than-average temperatures.

Week ends with sunshine:

It has been some time since we've had rain, with a 10-day stretch underway so far. Friday adds one more day to that countdown, as sunny skies and warm weather is ahead.

Clear skies and a fairly calm wind allowed for temperatures to drop into the 40s early Friday, slightly cooler than just 24-hours prior. Despite the crisp start, temperatures rocket into the lower and middle 70s later today. For perspective, average high temperatures typically land in the low-to-mid-50s.

As of Thursday, Rockford has observed three consecutive days of 70°+ weather. This is nearing a record that has only been reached three other times since record-keeping began. Friday's forecast high of 72° is likely to tie that record, with lower 70s this weekend breaking the record for longest stretch of September-like warmth.

A record-breaking stretch of warm weather is likely as highs remain in the 70s.

Weekend of sunshine and warmth:

If you're enjoying this stretch of not-so-fall-like weather, it looks to stick around through the weekend. Highs both Saturday and Sunday warm into the lower 70s with sunny skies to boot. Sunday might feature a few more clouds from time to time, but mostly sunny skies are still forecast.

Could you ask for much better weather for a weekend?

Soak up the sunshine and warm weather while you can, because changes come toward the Stateline early next week.

Showers by early next week:

A low pressure is set to move across the Midwest to kick off the next work week. This brings not only an increase in cloud cover, but rain chances by Tuesday.

Rain moves in Tuesday, with even a few thunderstorms likely Tuesday afternoon.

As that low moves overhead Tuesday, rain and even thunderstorms could dot the radar. Precipitation looks to taper through the overnight Tuesday as cooler air rushes in. Highs on Veterans Day only top out in the lower-to-middle-40s.