Protester killed in southern Iraq as tensions flare again

BASRA, Iraq (AP) — Hospital officials in Iraq’s southern city of Basra say one demonstrator was killed and several others were wounded after security forces opened fire during clashes with demonstrators. The clashes erupted after some of the protesters tried to set up tents in a public square, a week after previously erected tents in Basra and Baghdad had been removed. Dozens of young Iraqis were seen running away in panic after the shots were fired. Iraqi forces last Saturday cleared out sit-in tents from Baghdad’s central Tahrir Square and Basra’s Bahriya Square. That has caused tensions in the southern city to flare again.