Plans for LNG terminal at German port being reconsidered

BERLIN (AP) — A German company says it is re-evaluating plans for a liquefied natural gas terminal in the North Sea port of Wilhelmshaven after failing to receive sufficient commitments from potential customers. Imports of liquefied natural gas, or LNG, offer an alternative to gas piped from Russia. Germany has faced pressure from the United States and some European countries to abandon the well-advanced construction of a new pipeline, Nord Stream 2, that would bring more Russian gas to Germany. Plans are being pursued for four LNG terminals in Germany, including Wilhelmshaven. Uniper, the lead company on the Wilhelmshaven project, said Friday numerous market players “expressed general interest” but too few made binding commitments.