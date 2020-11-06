Pandemic heaps new fears and trauma on war-scarred Bosnians

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — As coronavirus cases surge in Bosnia, the pandemic is heaping new trouble on an impoverished nation that has never recovered economically or psychologically from a war in the 1990s. Bosnian health authorities estimate that nearly half of the Balkan nation’s nearly 3.5 million people have suffered some degree of trauma resulting from the war. Mental health professionals fear that the pandemic will now exacerbate mental health problems. They describe patients who lived through the war having increased anxiety now because of the pandemic. Meanwhile, others are cavalier about the risks because they perceive the invisible virus as much less frightening than the wartime bombardments, killings and hunger that still haunt them.