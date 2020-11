BELOIT (WREX) — One person is dead after a house fire in Beloit.



The fire happened around 3 a.m. Friday in 360 ½ West Grand Avenue, according to city officials.



First responders arrived on scene and saw flames coming from the second floor of the home. Authorities say one person inside the home died.



There's no additional information on the victim at this time.



The cause of the fire is still under investigation.