More than 270,500 mail-in ballots remain outstanding in Illinois; we breakdown numbers in our area

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — While most of the country is focusing on mail-in ballots in battleground states for the presidential race, thousands of votes in Illinois have yet to be counted.



According to the Illinois State Board of Elections, there's still 270,504 outstanding ballots in the state. Mail-in ballots will be counted as long as they post marked by Nov. 3.



Here's a look at how many ballots remained uncounted in the Stateline as of Friday morning, according to the State Board of Elections:

3,091 in Rockford

841 in Boone County

183 in Lee County

725 in Ogle County

318 in Stephenson County

N/A in Winnebago County

Winnebago County has not yet reported to the State Board of Election's office. In total, 32 jurisdictions have yet to report numbers to the State Board of Election, including Cook and DuPage counties, meaning the total number of uncounted ballots could rise.



Unlike a lot of ballots being counted across the country, majority of those uncounted ballots in the Stateline are NOT mail-in ballots. Here's a breakdown of uncounted mail-in ballots:

0 in Rockford

125 in Boone County

84 in Lee County

0 in Ogle County

0 in Stephenson County

N/A in Winnebago County

According to the State Board of Election, thousands of residents in the Stateline requested to vote by mail, but never turned their ballot in. Here's the number of vote by mail ballots that were sent out, but not returned:

2,485 in Rockford

672 in Boone County

99 in Lee County

670 in Ogle County

318 in Stephenson County

N/A in Winnebago County

The State Board of Elections did not specify if some of those who requested to vote by mail ended up voting in person.



The City of Rockford will be updating their numbers this evening.

