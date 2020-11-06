Miami judge blasts Venezuela’s top airline for ‘fraud’

MEDELLIN, Colombia (AP) — Two Venezuelan businessmen convicted in the U.S. as unregistered agents of the late Hugo Chavez have scored a major victory in a Miami courtroom in a bitter fight for control of the country’s largest private airline. A Florida state judge blasted Avior Airlines’ founder in a ruling this week for lying in testimony and trying to use the U.S. legal system to perpetrate “fraud.” Avior emerged as Venezuela’s top airline after international carriers abandoned the country due to ongoing economic and political turmoil. Its owners included Carlos Kauffmann and Moises Maionica. Both men were sentenced in 2008 for their role in a political scandal involving a suitcase full of cash sent to Argentina aboard a Venezuelan government plane.