Man shot by Rockford Police posts bond for second time in two days, is released from jail

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Tyris Jones, the Rockford man who was shot by a Rockford police officer, is out of the Winnebago County Jail Friday night. This comes after a bond organization posted a $90,000 bond on Thursday, only to learn Jones would not be released that night due to two newly filed charges carrying a $2 million bond.

13 News spoke with Jones's attorney, Nenye Uche, who said the Chicago Community Bond Fund had posted the 10% required of the $2 million bond to have Jones released from jail on Friday night. This is the same organization that posted Jones's original $90,000 bond on Thursday.

This development came Friday following a press conference held by Uche, who blasted the new weapons charges and called the timing "highly magical and ridiculous".

Uche also appeared in court on Friday before Judge Ryan Swift where Jones appeared via Zoom from the Winnebago County Jail.

Uche told Judge Swift he didn't understand why such a high bond amount had been set for these charges or why his client's family was allowed to post the original $90,000 if officials knew more charges were pending.

Judge Swift told Uche he didn't disagree with those concerns and added, "$2 million is exceedingly high but I’m in difficult position because I haven’t seen a pretrial service report."

Swift said without that report he wasn't in a position to make changes. However, Judge Swift added the judge assigned to this case, Judge Clifford, would be able to consider motions to lower or drop this new bond amount at a future court date.

13 News reached out to the Winnebago County Sheriff's office for clarification of these charges, but was informed it cannot comment on pending litigation. Winnebago County State's Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross was not available to comment on Friday, however 13 News will be sitting down with her next week to discuss this development.

Uche says he's still working to confirm with authorities the details of this weapon and when or where it was obtained. However, he says the timing of this discovery coming within hours of Jones's bond being posted on Thursday is highly suspicious.

"That is highly magical and ridiculous," says Uche. "What happened yesterday was completely unprofessional. It is comical almost, but it's not funny. This is somebody's life we're dealing with in criminal court."