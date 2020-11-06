Man charged with murder after suspicious death on Parmele Street

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- A Rockford man is charged with murder after a 54-year-old man was ound dead in a home on Parmele Street on October 12.

29-year-old Demarcus Latin is charged with four counts of first degree murder and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Police say they were called to the 2300 block of Parmele Street on October 12 due to a suspicious death. Police found 54-year-old Andre Bowlds dead inside a home. Bowlds died of blunt force trauma to the head, according to the Winnebago County Coroner.

Police did not release any more details regarding the case, other than the fact that Latin is charged. Latin was already in the Winnebago County jail on unrelated charges.

Rockford has seen a 10-year high in its number of murders in 2020. So far, 27 homicides have happened in the city, only 18 of them have been solved.