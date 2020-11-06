Kansas City man sentenced in death of missionary from China

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City man has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for killing a Christian missionary from China and wounding two others while high on PCP. The Kansas City Star reports that 20-year-old Curtrail Hudson was sentenced Thursday in Jackson County Circuit Court. A jury found Hudson guilty in February of second-degree murder and five other charges in the April 2018 shooting that killed 38-year-old Xindong Hao. Hao arrived in the city with his wife and four young children shortly before the shooting to join fellow missionaries at the International House of Prayer. The evangelical group’s headquarters is near the scene of the shooting.