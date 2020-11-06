Judge dismisses lawsuits challenging Pritzker’s pandemic orders

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) -- Sangamon County Circuit Court Judge Raylene Grischow has dismissed several consolidated lawsuits against the state that challenged Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker's authority to order pandemic restrictions throughout the state.

Thomas DeVore is providing legal representation in the case to six people including Ronnie Quinn of Quincy and Illinois State Representative Darren Bailey.

DeVore plans to file amended complaints.

A Zoom hearing is scheduled for November 10 regarding the State's motion for judgement on the pleadings.