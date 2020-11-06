Illinois reports 10,376 new cases of COVID-19, setting new daily case count record

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Illinois continues to move the wrong direction for COVID-19.



On Friday, the state reported 10,376 new cases, along with 49 more deaths. Currently, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of 465,540 cases, including 10,079 deaths across the state.



Beginning today and moving forward, IDPH will report confirmed cases and probable cases combined. A confirmed case is laboratory confirmed via molecular test. A probable case meets clinical criteria AND is epidemiologically linked, or has a positive antigen test. If a probable case is later confirmed, the case will be deduplicated and will only be counted once. Probable deaths and confirmed deaths will continue to be reported separately.



Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 98,401 specimens for a total 8,215,129. As of last night, 4,090 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 786 patients were in the ICU and 339 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.



The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 30 – November 5 is 9.6%. In Region 1, the seven-day rolling positivity rate remains at 15.8%. No county in Region 1 has a positivity rate below 10%, according to IDPH.



IDPH says 75 of the state's 102 counties are considered to be at warning level for COVID-19, including all 9 counties in Region 1.