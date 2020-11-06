Illinois breaks single-day COVID-19 record set a day ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he isn’t ready to impose drastic lockdown restrictions on the state but has suggested that could happen if the numbers of coronavirus cases keep climbing as fast as they have in recent weeks. On Friday, he and the state’s public health director urged residents to wear masks and cooperate with contact tracers as the state announced a state record of 10,376 new confirmed cases in a 24-hour period. The state has reported more than 20,000 new cases in just the past two days.