House Democrats blame losses on polls, message, even Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats are casting blame for a disappointing election that cut into their majority. They said it was the election message, ground game and leadership under Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s team that cost them seats. Among their complaints: They focused too much on health care, rather than the economy; They didn’t do enough door-to-door campaigning in the pandemic; They let Republicans get away with incorrectly calling them “socialists.” Pelosi reminded them they did, in fact keep their majority. Most importantly, Democrats are coming to grips with the fact that whether President Donald Trump is e-elected or defeated by rival Joe Biden, they still have problems understanding, and winning over, Trump voters.