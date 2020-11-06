Gov. JB Pritzker possibly exposed to COVID-19, currently in isolation

CHICAGO (WREX) — Gov. JB Pritzker may have been exposed to COVID-19 earlier this week, and is now at home in isolation pending test results.



The news was announced Friday afternoon in a news release from the governor's office.



It says the exposure was the result of a meeting with the governor that took place Monday in a large conference room in the governor's office. Contact tracing is underway.



He was tested Friday and his results will be made public when available. In the meantime, Gov. Pritzker is isolating pending those results.