Georgia poll worker in hiding after false claims online

9:50 pm National news from the Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — With all eyes on Georgia’s razor-thin presidential vote margin, falsehoods are swirling on social media about supposed ballot counting irregularities there. Among the most widely shared examples is a video that has racked up millions of views on Twitter. It claims to show a poll worker crumpling up a ballot. As it turns out, it shows no such thing. Fulton County elections director Richard Barron said Friday that the poll worker was discarding paper instructions, not a ballot, which would have been much larger than the paper seen in the video. Barron also said the worker was in “hiding” after being harassed online due to the false claims.

Associated Press

