Facebook removes Iranian accounts targeting Israel protests

JERUSALEM (AP) — Facebook says it has taken down several fake accounts based in Iran that had voiced support for protests against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The announcement came in a monthly report released on Thursday. Facebook detailed several instances in which it removed fake accounts set up to interfere in the politics of other countries. It said one such case involved an Iran-based network of 12 Facebook accounts, two pages and 307 Instagram accounts that had shared content in Hebrew and Arabic about protests in Israel and Iraq. Facebook says the fake accounts had around 10,000 followers and were in the early stages of building an audience.