EXPLAINER: Why ballot-counting in Nevada is dragging on

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The vote-counting in Nevada is being criticized for taking too long, but government officials say they are emphasizing accuracy over speed in a year when processing mail-in ballots under extended deadlines is simply taking more time. The Legislature passed a bill in August to send all active voters mail-in ballots, and those postmarked by Election Day can be counted if they arrive within seven days. Washoe County Registrar of Voters Deanna Spikula says the volume of mail ballots is “something that we’ve never seen before.” Joe Biden and President Donald Trump remain closely matched in the state, and The Associated Press has not declared a winner.