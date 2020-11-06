EXPLAINER: What would a recount in Georgia look like?

They’re still counting votes across Georgia, and it’s really close. While Democrat Joe Biden has surpassed President Donald Trump, his lead is very narrow. Under Georgia law a candidate can request a recount if the margin is within 0.5 percentage points, which is the case here. Kate Brumback, an AP reporter in Atlanta, says state officials are saying a recount is very likely, in which case ballots would be rescanned on high-speed scanners at each county’s central election office. But first, election workers would test the scanners to make sure they’re functioning correctly.