Big Northern Conference elects not have basketball season, leaves it up to schools

Big Northern Conference elects not have basketball season, leaves it up to schoolsNew
STATELINE (WREX) — Another conference in the Stateline has elected to not have a boys or girls basketball season this year.
The Big Northern Conference made the announcement on Friday.
In a press release, the conference said they'll leave it up to local schools/school districts.
Here's the full statement the conference put out:
"The Big Northern Conference has elected to not play a conference boys
or girls basketball schedule at this time. The decision to hold basketball
or not during the 2020-21 school year will be a local school/district
decision made by each of its eleven member schools."
This announcement comes after RPS 205 announced the NIC-10 would delay the start of their season.
The Big Northern Conference makes up the following areas: Byron - Dixon - Genoa-Kingston - Mendota – North Boone - Oregon - Rock Falls – Rockford Christian – Rockford Lutheran - Stillman Valley - Winnebago