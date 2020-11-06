Biden takes slim lead over President Trump in Pennsylvania

(WREX) — Joe Biden has taken a slim lead over President Trump in one of the nation's battleground states.



The state released updated numbers on Friday morning. Here's what the update showed:

Joe Biden: 3,295,304 - 49.4%

Donald Trump: 3,289,717 - 49.3%

The update comes with 98% of precincts reporting.



Pennsylvania has 20 electoral college votes.



The lead in Pennsylvania comes hours after Biden took a lead in Georgia. The election hinges on the outcome of tight contests in those key battleground states.

13 WREX is Your Election Authority for the 2020 Election. Our team of journalists is focused on updating you on local and national headlines as they unfold.



FULL ELECTION RESULTS



MORE ELECTION COVERAGE



13 WREX ON FACEBOOK