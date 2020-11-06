Beautiful weekend to be outdoors as record warmth continues

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The very warm November weather rolls on through the weekend. This leads to a record long streak of heat before the typical chill hits next week.

Warm weekend:

Saturday and Sunday are practically the same weather-wise, meaning we have a lot of sunshine and warmth to enjoy the next two days.

Temperatures hits the middle to low 70's both days, with nights in the 50's.

With Saturday hitting the 70's, a new record should be set. This will the longest stretch of 70° weather for November. The current record is set at 4 days in a row. Our forecast could have the new streak at 7 days, as the warmth looks to last into Monday.

The weekend does get a little breezy. Southerly winds gust to 25 mph each afternoon and evening.

Monday is much of the same: low 70's and breezy. However, more clouds are likely as the weather transitions to the usual November chill.

Chill returns:

After a very warm start to next week, cold November weather returns. The cold front hits Tuesday. Despite cooler air moving, Tuesday actually ends up staying mild. We'll see temperatures in the 60's for highs.

Rain showers slide in with the cold air Tuesday. We should see the showers arrive by the end of the morning, then continue into the afternoon. A few thunderstorms may bubble up by the evening as the front passes by. As a result, a few downpours may be in play. The weather dries out again by Tuesday night.

Behind the cold front, temperatures drop 20 degrees. Wednesday afternoon only warms in the middle 40's. We'll have some sunshine to help ward off the chill, but the weather regardless will feel much colder.

Conditions stay in the upper 40's to low 50's throughout the rest of next week. We may get rain again late next week.