Be prepared: Biden transition team at work amid limbo

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden's transition team isn't waiting for a verdict in the presidential race before getting to work. As election officials continue to count ballots in several undecided states, longtime Biden aide Ted Kaufman is leading efforts to ensure the former vice president can begin building out a government in anticipation of a victory. Biden first tasked Kaufman to start work on a post-election transition back in April.