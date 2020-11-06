Attorney for Tyris Jones speaks out against new charges and bond increase

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The attorney representing Tyris Jones, the man shot by Rockford Police in October, is speaking out on the new charges leveled against his client.

Attorney Nenye Uche says a volunteer with a bond organization showed up to the Winnebago County Jail on Thursday around 11 a.m. with a $90,000 check to bail Jones out of jail.

"They believe they got the runaround," says Uche. "Because they arrived at the courthouse around 11 a.m. and were unusually kept there until about 4:30 p.m. The Jones family called me and informed me of what was going on and I spoke with a very nice gentleman in the clerk's office who assured me things would be sorted out."

Uche says about an hour later he received a text from his client's family saying Jones would be released. However, a few moments later, Uche says he received concerning news.

"Mr. Jones was then informed as he was about to be released that suddenly the police department had found a weapon connecting to his original aggravated discharge of a weapon charge for which he was originally arrested."

13 News obtained a copy of the court document for these two charges, which show the state's attorney's office approved them at 1:22 p.m., roughly an hour and a half after volunteers and family say they were working to get Jones's bail check accepted.

13 News reached out to the Winnebago County Sheriff's office for clarification of these charges, but was informed it cannot comment on pending litigation. Winnebago County State's Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross was not available to comment on Friday, however 13 News will be sitting down with her next week to discuss this development.

Uche says he's still working to confirm with authorities the details of this weapon and when or where it was obtained. However, he says the timing of this discovery coming within hours of Jones's bond being posted is highly suspicious.

"That is highly magical and ridiculous," says Uche. "What happened yesterday was completely unprofessional. It is comical almost, but it's not funny. This is somebody's life we're dealing with in criminal court."

Uche took these concerns before Judge Ryan Swift on Friday, saying he didn't understand why such a high bond amount had been set or why his client's family was allowed to post the original $90,000 if officials knew more charges were pending.

Judge Swift told Uche he didn't disagree with those concerns and added, "$2 million is exceedingly high but I’m in difficult position because I haven’t seen a pretrial service report."

Swift said without that report he wasn't in a position to make changes. However, Judge Swift added the judge assigned to this case, Judge Clifford, would be able to consider motions to lower or drop this new bond amount at a future court date.

Uche says he plans to file an emergency motion to take these concerns before Judge Clifford and modify his clients bond. If that does not happen, Jones is due back in court November 24th at 9:30 a.m.