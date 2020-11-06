World stocks mixed after Wall Street election gains

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets have followed Wall Street higher amid protracted vote-counting following this week’s U.S. elections. London and Frankfurt rose Friday in early trading. Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney closed higher, while Shanghai declined. Markets are betting on control of the U.S. Congress being split between Republicans and Democrats, which could mean low taxes and light regulation will stay in place. Tech stocks helped lead the way amid rising expectations that a split Congress would not be as aggressive about targeting Big Tech for anti-monopoly enforcement. In the U.S. presidential election, challenger Joe Biden leads in the vote counting, but President Donald Trump is questioning the legitimacy of the totals with key states still counting ballots.