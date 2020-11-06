7 charged with selling virus test documents at Paris airport

PARIS (AP) — Officials in France say seven people have been arrested for selling false certificates of negative coronavirus tests to travelers at Paris’s Charles de Gaulle Airport. They say six men and one woman ages 29 to 52 were charged with forgery, use of forgery and complicity in fraud. The Bobigny prosecutor’s office said Friday that the faked certificates were being sold to travelers for 150 to 300 euros ($180 to $360). The arrests come as part of an investigation that started with the discovery of a passenger who checked in for a September flight to Addis Ababa with a phony document that certified receiving negative test results.